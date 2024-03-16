Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are just one match away from a return to Wembley - but standing in their way are the current FA Cup holders determined to retain their treble. Eddie Howe’s side have defeated Sunderland, Fulham and Blackburn Rovers en route to the quarter finals but face the toughest test of their run so far this weekend.

The Magpies did dump City out of the Carabao Cup at St James’ Park back in September, but lost on both occasions to them in the league and head to the Etihad Stadium having not won a game there since 2014. Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know ahead of the FA Cup clash between Manchester City and Newcastle United:

When is Man City v Newcastle United?

The FA Cup clash between Newcastle United and Man City kicks-off at 5:30pm at the Etihad Stadium. Simon Hooper will referee the match with Thomas Bramall on VAR duties.

What TV channel is Man City v Newcastle United on?

Newcastle United’s game against Man City will be shown on BBC One. Coverage there will begin at 5:10pm. The game will also be streamed live on BBC iPlayer.

How else can Man City v Newcastle United be followed?

BBC Radio Newcastle and TalkSport will have live radio commentary of the match. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at the Etihad Stadium.

What’s the latest injury news?

Newcastle United will be without the services of Kieran Trippier who will miss the game after suffering a calf injury against Wolves a fortnight ago. Nick Pope will also miss out with a dislocated shoulder - although both players could be back in action not too long after the international break.

Anthony Gordon, meanwhile, will be available for selection despite picking up a knee injury at Stamford Bridge on Monday night. Gordon was handed his first call-up to the England squad by Gareth Southgate and could feature against the side he netted against in January.