Anthony Gordon has been called up to represent England for the first time ever by Gareth Southgate for their upcoming friendly games against Brazil and Belgium. Gordon has been in brilliant form for Newcastle United this season, scoring ten goals in all competitions.

Five of these strikes have come in games against Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City and Gareth Southgate has revealed these strikes and his consistency throughout the campaign are a big reason for Gordon’s call-up. Southgate explained: “Consistently good performances. He was very close in November, I said that at the time, and he’s continued his form.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“He’s scoring, his work for the team is excellent, he competes, which is important. I really like his attitude and he’s another one we watched closely with the Under-21’s where he fulfilled a different role as a false-nine but he did that really well. He’s had a very good season and has got goals against some of the big teams which for us is very interesting to see.”

Gordon will be joined by fellow England Under-21 European champion, and former Everton teammate, Jarrad Branthwaite in the latest squad with the Toffees defender rewarded for good form at Goodison Park this season. Branthwaite has been linked with a big money move away from Merseyside this summer with both Manchester United and Newcastle United credited with an interest in him.

Much like Gordon, Branthwaite was praised for his consistency by Southgate who admitted his performances for Everton this season have taken him by surprise: “He’s played consistently well,” the Three Lions manager said.

“We watched him as a back-up centre-half in the Under-21’s last year and if you had said to me that he would play as consistently well at Premier League level as he has, then I’d have questioned that last summer. So great credit to him and Sean [Dyche] that he’s given a young centre-half an opportunity.

“He’s good with the ball, shows good composure and mentality and he’s a left-footer. We don’t have many left footed defenders so he’s in on merit and we’re really keen to work with him and find out a bit more about him.”

One man who won’t feature for England this time around, however, is Kalvin Phillips. The former Leeds United man struggled for gametime in the first-half of the season and has endured a difficult start to life on-loan at West Ham. On the midfielder, Southgate has left the door open for his future inclusion, revealing that he warned Phillips he would have to move clubs in winter if he wanted to be included in his thinking for this summer’s European Championship.

It's been a tough start to West Ham life for Kalvin Phillips.

“I think he knows exactly what we think of him. I think we’ve shown that support.” Southgate said.

“A good version of him is a good player for us. That’s why we’ve supported him like we have.

“We don’t have many players of that profile. Unfortunately, his form hasn’t been good enough. He has all the attributes to force his way back in, and we’re very keen for him to do that.”