Manchester United have reportedly made firm decisions over the future of two players currently plying their trade away from Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side are currently competing with the likes of Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur for a place in European competition next season. The Red Devils are also hoping to land domestic silverware as they prepare to face cross-city rivals Manchester City in next month’s FA Cup Final as Ten Hag’s men look to avenge the defeat they suffered in last year’s final against the same opposition.

However, planning for next season is already underway and there are now reports suggesting the new-look Old Trafford hierarchy are ‘contemplating a clearout’ to help raise funds to strengthen Ten Hag’s ranks ahead of his third season in charge of the 13-time Premier League champions.

The Telegraph have reported England star Marcus Rashford will only be allowed to leave if ‘a huge bid’ is received - but there is an acceptance Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho have been earmarked for exits during the summer after they spent time on loan at La Liga club Getafe and Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Intriguingly, the report also reveals the Red Devils will ‘consider bids’ that meet their valuation of the majority of their squad - but states Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund are ‘considered off limits’. The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw are also expected to remain at Old Trafford.

Reds hold ‘concrete interest’ in Burnley star

Liverpool are considering a move for Burnley and England Under-21 goalkeeper James Trafford - according to reports.

The Reds are facing up to the possibility of losing backup stopper Coaimhin Kelleher after he impressed during the absence of regular number one Alisson. The Republic of Ireland international made 26 appearances in all competitions as Jurgen Klopp’s men looked to battle for silverware on a number of fronts this season.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 03: James Trafford of Burnley acknowledges fans during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and AFC Bournemouth at Turf Moor on March 03, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

However, the return of Alisson has led to the Brazil star reclaiming his place and that is said to have increased the possibility of Kelleher departing at the end of the season.