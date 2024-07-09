Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney.

Toney is into the final year of his contract at Brentford and has been subject to serious transfer interest from some of the Premier League’s top clubs. The 28-year-old is currently away with England at Euro 2024 and successfully scored a penalty with his trademark no-look technique in the quarter-final shootout win over Switzerland on Sunday.

Toney has scored 72 goals in 141 games for Brentford since arriving from Peterborough United in 2020. According to The Athletic, Man United have held recruitment discussions about Toney and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been targeted by Newcastle.

Brentford would be looking for a fee of around £60million for Toney though could accept closer to £40million later in the window given the risk of losing him for nothing next summer. It has been suggested that Toney would not look to agree a new deal at Brentford beyond his current 2025 contract, which is significant for not only his current club but two of his former clubs as well.

Should Toney be sold this summer, Newcastle and Peterborough would be entitled to a sell-on percentage. Sky Sports previously reported that Newcastle would be entitled to 9% of Toney’s transfer fee as part of a sell-on agreement with Peterborough, a figure disputed by Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

The Magpies have already banked around £3million from Peterborough selling Toney to Brentford for £10million and are understood to be entitled to a further sell-on percentage once the player is sold again.

However, if Toney fails to agree a new contract at Brentford and ends up leaving the club on a free transfer next summer, neither Peterborough nor Newcastle will be entitled to any further financial packages. Realistically, Brentford would have to sell Toney by deadline day on August 30 or tie him down to a new contract to benefit his former clubs financially.

Newcastle have previously been linked with a move for Toney but that interest has since cooled with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all monitoring the player’s situation.