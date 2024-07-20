Man Utd & Newcastle battling for £60m centre-back while Spurs look at ‘New John Stones’ | Getty Images

A roundup of the latest transfer rumour headlines for Newcastle United’s rivals.

Newcastle United have a lot going on this summer as they look to strengthen their ranks ahead of the 2024/25 season, while also contemplating players to sell in order to stay within the Premier League’s profit and sustainability guidelines.

With Eddie Howe also shortlisted for the vacant England job following Gareth Southgate’s departure, the Magpies are pretty prominent in the media right now. But what about their rivals? Let’s take a look at what some of their closest opponents have been up to this week on the transfer market.

Man United could snub two Premier League rivals

Manchester United are making serious waves this summer and could be set to cause even more upset to their Premier League rivals. The Red Devils already beat the competition to sign Leny Yoro and now other targets are having their heads turned in the direction of Old Trafford as well.

Despite finishing eighth last season, United are impressing with their transfer connections this window. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Manchester side are ‘pushing to sign’ Chido Obi from Arsenal, who is considered ‘gone’ by the club, despite the Gunners offering a ‘big proposal’.

Newcastle are among those keen on Obi and could miss out to their close opponents if United get a deal underway. The Reds are also potentially elbowing Liverpool out of the picture for Adrien Rabiot. Journalist Romain Collet-Gaudin has reported that the midfielder is ‘getting closer to United’ and prefers the destination of Old Trafford to Anfield. Both clubs are said to be ‘in discussions’ with Rabiot’s representatives.

Villa make Ollie Watkins stance clear

Ollie Watkins has been attracting attention for some time now but his performances at Euro 2024 with England have only increased the spotlight on him. A number of clubs have registered their interest in the striker recently, including Liverpool and Chelsea.

Naturally, Aston Villa are hardly in a position to be selling their star striker and Football Insider has reported that the Villans ‘have no interest’ in allowing Watkins to leave this summer. It has been claimed that the 28-year-old would cost a club between £70-80 million, which is a fee not many clubs will be able to afford due to PSR.

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has also revealed that Villa could even offer Watkins a ‘bumper’ new deal to end the rumours over his future.