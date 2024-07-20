Newcastle United confirm fifth summer signing as 'huge talent' signs five-year deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have completed the signing of 19-year-old Serbian defender Miodrag Pivas.

Pivas joins from Serbian side FK Jedinstvo UB and becomes Newcastle’s fifth summer signing to be announced by the club. He follows the arrivals of Lloyd Kelly, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy and the permanent signing of Lewis Hall.

Pivas scored once in 26 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign to help Jedinstvo earn promotion to the Serbian top flight. Sources in Serbia claim Pivas has agreed a five-year deal at Newcastle having visited the club last month and will likely be loaned out to a club in Belgium or the Netherlands for the 2024-25 campaign.

In addition, The Magpies will reportedly pay a £678,000 compensation fee for the youngster with a 20% sell-on to Jedinstvo. Pivas stands at 6ft 2in and played regularly a defensive midfield role at youth level before moving into a centre-back role more frequently at senior level. The Serbian has already been talked up by Serbian football icon Nemanja Matic, who described the youngster as having ‘huge talent and serious potential’, making comparisons with defenders Nemanja Vidic and Branislav Ivanovic. Following his arrival at Newcastle, Pivas told the club website: “It’s absolutely unbelievable to join such a big club like Newcastle United and I cannot wait to get started. I see the project of the club and it looks great which helped convince me to sign for Newcastle.

“I see the young players have developed very well here and I would like to do the same - to develop and get into Newcastle's first team. I’m very excited and I can’t wait to begin.”

Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales added: “Miodrag is a promising talent with high potential. Our recruitment network is continuing to watch young players like Miodrag around the world with a view to identifying and developing them into first team players of the future.

“We are pleased to welcome him to Newcastle United and we look forward to supporting his development at this important stage of his career.”