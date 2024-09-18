Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup journey continues next week when they face AFC Wimbledon in what will be a historic fixture for the Magpies.

Tuesday’s game at the Cherry Red Records Stadium will mark the first time Newcastle United have faced AFC Wimbledon since the club was founded in 2002. Their last match against a ‘Wimbledon’ side came back in January 2000 - a game that Wimbledon won thanks to goals from Robbie Earle and Marcus Gayle.

Wimbledon were controversially relocated to Milton Keynes in 2003 and were rebranded as MK Dons the following year. A win for Newcastle on Wednesday would send them through to the Carabao Cup Fourth Round for the third consecutive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defeat, however, would see them exit a cup competition to lower league opposition for the third time during Eddie Howe’s reign as manager. Newcastle United will be in for a difficult night against an AFC Wimbledon side that sit 5th in League Two and defeated MK Dons 3-0 at the weekend.

When is the Carabao Cup draw?

The Carabao Cup Round Four draw will take place on Wednesday 25 September following the conclusion of Liverpool’s clash with West Ham. Ball numbers for the draw will be finalised that morning.

Mark Chapman will host the draw that will be shown live on Sky Sports. Sky Sports’ regular sports channels will broadcast selected games whilst Sky Sports + will show every other game not picked for the main broadcast channels - this includes Newcastle’s trip to Wimbledon.

Why are there some Carabao Cup games this week?

Revamped European competitions mean that Round Three of the Carabao Cup has been split over two weeks to ensure those competing in Europe can still play in the League Cup. All four Champions League teams will play next week whilst Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, who will play Europa League football this season, play this week to allow their European campaign to get underway next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spurs face Coventry City tonight whilst the Red Devils defeated Barnsley 7-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Who could AFC Wimbledon or Newcastle United face in the Carabao Cup draw?

When are Carabao Cup Round Four game set to be played?

Round Four Carabao Cup games will take place on the week commencing 28 October. Progression for Newcastle United on Tuesday night would see the next round played between Premier League games against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Those games will take place on Sunday 27 October and Saturday 2 November, meaning it is almost certain that their Round Four match will be played on Wednesday 30 October.