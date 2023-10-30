Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has returned to training after suffering a knee-injury in pre-season. Diallo, who has previously had spells on-loan at Rangers and Sunderland, is yet to feature for the Red Devils this season, but his return to training could be a welcome boost for Erik ten Hag as he prepares his side for the visit of Newcastle United - although the young Ivorian isn’t expected to take part in the game against Eddie Howe’s side.

With Jadon Sancho having been frozen out by the Dutchman, Diallo’s return would offer ten Hag an extra option on the wing over the next few weeks, however, ten Hag still has immediate injury problems and will almost certainly remain without a couple of key players on Wednesday night.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Red Devils will be without the defensive trio of Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez against Newcastle - although Raphael Varane, who started the defeat to City on the bench, could be involved. Casemiro, who scored at Wembley against Newcastle in March, didn’t feature against Manchester City at the weekend and faces a race against the clock to feature on Wednesday night. The Brazilian has missed their last three games in all competitions.