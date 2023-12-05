Manchester United have issued media bans following reports made after the 1-0 defeat against Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Following the match, several media outlets claimed that Man United players were unhappy with Erik ten Hag's management. In response, the club have issued press conference bans to several media outlets and journalists.

Man United stated it has 'taken action against several news organisations not for publishing stories we don’t like, but for doing so without contacting us first to give us the opportunity to comment, challenge or contextualise.' When asked about the ban in his pre-match press conference, Red Devils boss Ten Hag said: "They should come to us first and not go around [behind] our back, printing articles that's not the right thing.

"I think we have another relationship and they should give that to us beforehand and we have a normal and professional discussion and debate about it.

Newcastle United's win over Manchester United was shown on Sky Sports on Saturday night.

"Of course there are always, in every team, players who are playing less who are not happy, but [that is] not different to normal. You need that and they have to wait for their chance and they can come [into the team]. But no, there are no issues."

Manchester United face Chelsea at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening (8:15pm kick-off). The defeat at Newcastle saw Ten Hag's side drop to seventh in the Premier League table.

