Manchester United are keeping tabs on Julian Nagelsmann as pressure continues to mount on Erik ten Hag, according to reports.

The news comes just weeks after claims emerged suggesting Newcastle United were targeting the Germany coach. Nagelsmann was drafted in to rescue his national team in September ahead of Euro 2024 - which takes place on home soil.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

A managerial prodigy at 36, his contract expires after the tournament, where he will be free to return to club management. His previous gig before taking the reins at Germany was at Bayern Munich, where he became the most expensive manager ever.

The Bavarians stumped up £21.7million to free him from his RB Leipzig contract in 2021 but, while he won the Bundesliga, an underwhelming Champions League campaign proved fatal. Nagelsmann’s appointment aged 28 at Hoffenheim made him the youngest manager in Bundesliga history.

Reports linked Nagelsmann with a move to Newcastle - a story that was put directly to Eddie Howe. The speculation was swiftly dismissed and Shields Gazette understands the Magpies remain firmly behind the Toon boss.

Interestingly, the German coach is now linked with a move to Old Trafford. The Independent are reporting that Nagelsmann is on their shortlist to potentially replace Ten Hag.

The Red Devils appeared back on track with a four-game winning run before losing consecutive matches to Fulham and Manchester City. Nagelsmann being linked with Man United comes just weeks after Dan Ashworth was placed on gardening leave by Newcastle.