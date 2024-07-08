Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NewcastleWorld and Shields Gazette editor Liam Kennedy and Newcastle United writers Dominic Scurr and Jordan Cronin make up the Geordie Journos - providing regular news, analysis and reaction to all things happening at Newcastle United.

Geordie Journos started in July 2023 on YouTube and has since gone from strength to strength, covering the highs and lows of Newcastle’s rollercoaster 2023-24 campaign. The Geordie Journos covered every Newcastle game during the season, home, away and across Europe in the Champions League.

And as we prepare for the return of club football and the new 2024-25 season, Liam and Dominic discuss what Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe must learn from a rollercoaster 2023-24 campaign.

“There were lots of minor ups and some quite big dips during the season,” Liam said. How do you negate some of those dips? Lessons have got to be learned.

“Injuries was the common denominator throughout the season and we’ve already seen little flashes of injuries already, before pre-season, Lewis Miley is going to be out for some time - it’s a huge blow.

“It’s bad luck, but when does bad luck and freak accidents go to becoming a common denominator as I mentioned and it’s one thing that they have to learn from.

“I think the intensity of the way that Newcastle United play isn’t conducive to keeping players fit consistently. They have to learn lessons from that, to just cross your fingers and hope things to be better by doing the same methods as last season is fraught with danger in my opinion.”