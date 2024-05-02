Man Utd rocked by double injury blow ahead of Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Newcastle United games
Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Bruno Fernandes is a doubt for Manchester United’s clash with Crystal Palace on Monday night. The Dutchman also revealed that he ‘can't tell’ when Marcus Rashford will be available for selection again after he picked up a knock after their FA Cup win over Coventry City.
The Red Devils currently sit in 6th place but have Newcastle United breathing down their necks in the race to qualify for European football next season. They may also begin that game with Palace behind the Magpies, if Newcastle can see off the challenge of Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.
Speaking about injuries ahead of their trip to Selhurst Park, ten Hag said: “After the game against Burnley, we had an issue with Bruno. He is a doubt for Monday, but we all know Bruno - never rule him out for any game. He will do his best to be available. Jonny Evans returned today for team training. Tomorrow we are off and then two days until the game.
“With Marcus, I can't tell (when he will be back). It was last week, after Coventry, and his issue hasn't healed so far. Anthony Martial was partly in team training. Jonny Evans returned to team training today.”
Fernandes has registered 15 goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season and ten Hag will be keen for his key man to be back in action for the final few games of the season with his side set to face Arsenal, Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion as the race for European qualification comes to a close.