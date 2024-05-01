Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has refused to discuss his future at Old Trafford and is focusing his attention on achieving success for club and country over the coming months.

The Red Devils are current engaged in a battle for a place in European competition with the likes of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur and are also looking forward to their FA Cup Final clash with cross-city rivals Manchester City. Fernandes will also face a busy summer as he prepares to represent Portugal at the Euro 2024 Finals as Roberto Martinez’s men compete in a group with Czech Republic, Turkey and Georgia.

There has been some speculation suggesting the former Sporting CP midfielder could bring an end to his four and a half year stay at Old Trafford during the summer transfer window - but Fernandes has revealed he will ignore any speculation over his future and focus purely on on-pitch matters for the time being.

He told told DAZN Portugal: "I don't have thoughts for other things at the moment. It doesn't just depend on me. So, if you want me to be very honest, if I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it won't be until after the Euros. We can end the season by winning the FA Cup, then we have the European Championship, which is very important for us. Nothing will take my focus away from this end of the championship, the FA Cup and the European Championship. There is nothing more important than that at the moment.”

Hammers make ‘double money’ offer for Moyes replacement

David Moyes’ future at West Ham United continues to be a source of ongoing speculation as the Hammers boss approaches the final month of his current deal at the London Stadium.

Moyes’ second spell in charge of the Hammers has been a successful one after he led the club to the Europa Conference League Final win over Fiorentina last season and they remain in the hunt for a third consecutive season in Europe during the current campaign. However, as it stands, Moyes will leave the club in June when his current deal comes to a close.

Julen Lopetegui could be replacing David Moyes. The former Wolves boss is an attractive option to the West Ham board. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Reports in Italy have suggested the Hammers board have been pursuing a deal for former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui after AC Milan supporters signalled their discontent over his possible appointment at the San Siro.