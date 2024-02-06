Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A crucial vote regarding Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 25% purchase of Manchester United has taken place.

The INEOS chief executive officer has been linked with a takeover of Man United for over a year with a deal to purchase a 25% stake in the club approved in late 2023. The deal, which will see Ratcliffe's group take charge of football operations at Old Trafford, is still subject to Premier League approval.

The Premier League are set to ratify the deal by the end of next week.

A Manchester United general meeting held on Monday saw shareholders vote to approve a special resolution that would see Ratcliffe acquire 'Class B' shares held by the Glazer family which carry 10 times the voting rights of 'Class A' shares.

This would effectively give Ratcliffe's INEOS group control of the decision making processes at Manchester United. According to PA, Ratcliffe is also purchasing up to 25% of the 'Class A' shares and has pledged to invest £239million into the club's infrastructure.

INEOS have also targeted Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth as part of their behind the scenes restructuring at Old Trafford.

Ashworth is committed to his role at Newcastle and tempting him to leave the club would prove difficult despite his strong links with INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford. Key decision makers at Newcastle expect Ashworth to stay at the club having overseen a fourth place finish and a return to the Champions League in his first season in the role.

This season has proven more difficult with Newcastle's transfer spending shackled by profitability and sustainability restrictions. But Ashworth has continued to focus on developing the club's academy while also working on the club's long-term recruitment strategy.

He previously stated: "I'm really happy, it's a brilliant city, club and project," he said. "I'm thoroughly engaged in throwing myself into all of those things and really enjoying the challenge."

And Newcastle chief executive officer Darren Eales is hopeful of keeping Ashworth at St James' Park for the 'long term'.

"Obviously Dan has spoke on the record recently about being happy in the project," Eales said. "We go back to our days at West Bromwich Albion where we worked together.