Former Newcastle United and Liverpool striker Andy Carroll has been linked with a shock move into the sixth tier of English football following his departure from Bordeaux last month.

The nine-times capped former England international joined the French club in September last year as they began their attempts to recover from being placed into administration and being forcibly relegated Championnat National 2, the fourth tier of the French game. Carroll became a popular figure throughout his time with Les Girondins as he marked his debut with a brace in a 2-2 draw with Voltigeurs de Châteaubriant before going on to score 11 goals in 23 appearances in all competitions.

However, the former Magpies academy product left the club last month after it was confirmed he was to return to England to be closer to his family. Reports over the last week have suggested Carroll is a target for National League South club Chelmsford City, who have ambitious plans to challenge for promotion into non-league’s top tier this season after transitioning to full-time, professional status this summer.

However, Clarets manager Angelo Harrop has refused to give too much away on the speculation suggesting Carroll could become the latest addition to his squad before the new season gets underway next month.

“No comment!” Harrop told the Non-League Paper when asked about the rumours of a move for the former Magpies striker.

“I am really happy with what we’ve got in. We’ve got real quality, a lot of youth, a lot of players really hungry, which is great. They’re all good ages as well. We believe there is a lot of development in all those players we’ve signed and that’s the DNA we’re going to go with. We’ve got some young players who have played a lot of games already.

“My only worry for us is, we’ve got a brand new squad so we’ve go to knit together very quickly, and we’re probably only going to run with a maximum of 17 or 18 first team players. But Rome wasn’t built in a day. The football club has already made massive strides in the last two months. We’re trying to build a proper football club that will be successful over many years.”

What did Bordeaux say about Andy Carroll’s departure?

A statement released on the official club website read: "Having arrived last summer with a desire to take on a new challenge, Andy has shown total commitment from his first days with Bordeaux. On the pitch, the English striker scored 11 goals in 21 league matches. "But beyond the statistics, Andy brought his experience, physical impact, and professionalism to his role on a daily basis, both in the locker room and during important matches.

"Off the pitch, he is an exceptional and generous personality that the Club's fans and employees have enjoyed working alongside. Today, to be closer to his children, Andy has chosen to return home. We fully understand and respect this personal decision. Thanks for everything, Andy. You'll always be home here. Safe travels and see you soon!"