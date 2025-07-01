One of Newcastle United's brightest prospects has been tipped for big things by a former academy team-mate.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have a player that can ‘go as far as he wants’ during his career - according to one of his former Magpies academy team-mates.

A big season lies in wait for several United youngsters as they reach key moments in their careers on Tyneside and a number are believed to have been earmarked for loan moves to aid their development. The Magpies successful push to qualify for the Champions League also means they will compete in the UEFA Youth League and that could limit loan opportunities for several prospects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle’s last Youth League campaign came during the 2023/24 season as the Magpies youngsters suffered defeats against AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund during their first group games before showing a significant improvement by collecting seven points from the reverse fixtures. Academy star Lewis Miley had been earmarked to play a major part in the competition - but injuries at senior level meant the youngster was thrust into a the high pressure environment of the Champions League.

However, the Stanley-born midfielder did not look out of place as he impressed in a substitute appearance against Borussia Dortmund and during starts against Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan to solidify his reputation as one of the brightest prospects to come out of the Magpies senior setup for a number of years.

The form of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton limited Miley’s first-team involvement to just four starts in all competitions last season - but with speculation over the future of fellow midfielders Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff, the youngster could be handed a more prominent role during the new season.

Quality player

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain shoots whilst under pressure from Lewis Miley of Newcastle United during the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United FC at Parc des Princes on November 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Miley’s former Magpies academy team-mate Ellis Stanton has insisted the 19-year-old is more than ready to step up on a more regular basis and believes the England Under-21 international can become a top player with his boyhood club over the coming years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The Gazette: “Lewis deserves everything that he has done so far. I’ve seen him more from the Under-14s age group when he moved into my age group and he deserves everything because he’s a quality player and a top quality lad too.

“I think he can go however far he wants to go in the game because he’s that type of player. He’s right up there and someone that can become a top player. He can 100 percent push closer to a regular place this season and from everything I have seen from Lewis I think he’s probably the one that can really break through with his ability and attitude to be honest.”