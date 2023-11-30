Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A date has been set for Manchester City to defend themselves against 115 charges of alleged breaches of financial regulations - according to reports. City deny the charges, however, if they are found guilty, then they could be handed a big punishment.

Everton were recently handed a 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules - and fresh reports today suggest that the Toffees could be handed further punishment before the end of the campaign. City, meanwhile, will have until late next year to prepare their defence - according to the Daily Mail.

They report that a date for City and the Premier League to settle their dispute has been set for late next year with a resolution expected before the end of the 2024/25 season. The reigning Premier League, FA Cup and European champions were charged with 115 counts of alleged breaches of financial regulations in February.

The outcome of the Premier League’s case against Manchester City will likely be watched on intently by Everton who, in a statement, revealed they would ‘monitor with great interest the decisions made in any other cases concerning the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules.’ The Toffees have appealed their points deduction with that process currently ongoing.

Darren Eales, Newcastle United's CEO, meanwhile, has spoken about the club’s need to abide by Financial Fair Play constraints - and thus avoid any punishment from the Premier League. Speaking on the eve of the season, Eales said: “FFP is a particularly hot topic, every club has to abide by it.

“Part of the role I have here at Newcastle United, we want to grow as quickly as we can as a club but we have to do it within the rules. They’re obviously quite strictly enforced and they look a lot at those [amortization] ‘loopholes’ but we have to make sure we do things the right way.

