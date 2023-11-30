Tottenham Hotspur handed major injury blow - key man ruled-out of Newcastle United clash
Tottenham Hotspur injury news: Spurs will be without one of their key players for their clash with Newcastle United.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been ruled-out until February after suffering an ankle ligament injury during their defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday. The injury, sustained after a tackle by Matty Cash, occurred on what was Bentancur’s first start since February after recovering from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.
Bentancur will, therefore, miss the visit of Newcastle United on Sunday, 10 December as Spurs’ growing injury problems worsen. Ange Postecoglou will already be without James Maddison, Ivan Perisic, Micky van de Ven and Ryan Sessegnon until the new year with Richarlison a doubt for the clash against the Magpies.
Newcastle, meanwhile, will also be without a plethora of first-team players for their games against Manchester United, Everton and Spurs to come in the next week or so. Out of the players currently sidelined with injury, only Sean Longstaff is expected to be back and available for selection during this period.