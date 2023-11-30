News you can trust since 1849
Tottenham Hotspur handed major injury blow - key man ruled-out of Newcastle United clash

Tottenham Hotspur injury news: Spurs will be without one of their key players for their clash with Newcastle United.

By Joe Buck
Published 30th Nov 2023, 07:00 GMT
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been ruled-out until February after suffering an ankle ligament injury during their defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday. The injury, sustained after a tackle by Matty Cash, occurred on what was Bentancur’s first start since February after recovering from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Bentancur will, therefore, miss the visit of Newcastle United on Sunday, 10 December as Spurs’ growing injury problems worsen. Ange Postecoglou will already be without James Maddison, Ivan Perisic, Micky van de Ven and Ryan Sessegnon until the new year with Richarlison a doubt for the clash against the Magpies.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will also be without a plethora of first-team players for their games against Manchester United, Everton and Spurs to come in the next week or so. Out of the players currently sidelined with injury, only Sean Longstaff is expected to be back and available for selection during this period.

