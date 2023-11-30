Newcastle United and Liverpool’s rivals Everton ‘at risk’ of further points deduction
Premier League news: Everton could be handed yet another points deduction.
Everton could be facing another Premier League points deduction - one that would be imposed before the end of the season. The Toffees have already been handed a ten-point deduction for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules - and could be hit with another deduction if the club breach these rules again.
According to The Times, Everton are preparing to submit their financial accounts for the 2022/23 season - accounts that could see them once again post losses of more than £105m over a three-year period. Unlike their previous points deduction, which was handed to them after breaching these rules in the 2021/22 season, Everton’s punishment, should they fall foul of the rules again, could be implemented immediately.
Everton’s ten point deduction means Sean Dyche’s side currently sit second-bottom of the Premier League on just four points and are five points from safety. Protests from supporters during their clash against Manchester United last weekend were unable to translate into victory on the pitch as they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat, but it’s likely that Everton fans will continue their protests against the Premier League, with their next match at Goodison Park coming up on Thursday 7 December when they host Newcastle United.
Eddie Howe’s side defeated Everton 4-1 at Goodison Park last season courtesy of goals from Jacob Murphy and Joelinton and a brace from Callum Wilson, but they will travel to Merseyside next week without Wilson and Murphy in their ranks as they continue their respective recoveries from injury.