Two years ago, Newcastle United were staring down the barrel of relegation and were a club that had simply forgotten how to win football games. When fellow relegation threatened side Norwich City came to town on November 30, 2021, the stakes were high and a hero was needed.

Newcastle United received their hero that day, from the most unlikely of sources. Brazilian forward-turned-box-to-box-midfield destroyer Joelinton.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Ciaran Clark’s early dismissal caused panic amongst those present at St James’ Park, but as ever, Eddie Howe remained calm on the sidelines as Ryan Fraser was sacrificed to bolster the defence. In turn, Joelinton was asked to play in midfield and, as they say, the rest was history.

The Magpies escaped that day with a point and their first win of the season followed a couple of days later - at the 15th attempt no less. Although it did take them a few more weeks to finally hit their stride, once they did, they were almost unstoppable and have been riding that wave ever since.

Joelinton, meanwhile, has gone from strength to strength in that role, was named Newcastle United Player of the Year that season, and has become the envy of many teams in the division. Every side needs a Joelinton in their team.

A call-up to the national team looked unthinkable for him during his first few years on Tyneside, but by sheer determination, hard work and a touch of class, Joelinton was given that opportunity to showcase his talents for the five-time World Champions in June and has been a regular in their squads ever since. Of course, some credit must be given to Bruno Guimaraes, the club’s midfield general, for his role in Joelinton’s renaissance.

Newcastle’s midfield has been transformed since Guimaraes’ signing and with Joelinton on one side of him and Sean Longstaff the other, the Magpies have built one of the toughest midfield trios in the league. Throw in Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson, Lewis Miley and Sandro Tonali when he returns from his suspension, and Howe has a wealth of options to choose from in that area.

For two years, Joelinton has proven time and time again just how important he is to the team and it’s clear that he is a man playing with huge confidence and it’s this confidence that has seen him be a transformed player in front of goal as well. Whether it is booming headers, capitalising on mistakes from defenders or keeping cool and calm to nip past desperate goalkeepers to slide the ball home into an open net, he really has scored every type of goal during this renaissance and has proven to be a weapon in the final third.

It’s a curious hypothetical to look back on and think about what could have happened had Clark not seen red that night. Would the tough-tackling, ball winning Joelinton have ever been discovered? Would he even still be at the club?