West Ham in ‘advanced talks’ for Leeds United star also wanted by Newcastle United and Liverpool
Summerville was named as Championship Player of the Season last year after a brilliant season under Daniel Farke where he registered 21 goals and ten assists in all competitions as Leeds narrowly missed out on promotion back to the Premier League. Farke’s side have already lost the services of Archie Gray this summer after he moved to Tottenham Hotspur and have been braced to lose Summerville throughout the window.
The 22-year-old has reported interest from Liverpool and Newcastle United among others with Fulham also recently having been linked with a move for the winger. However, it appears that West Ham may have won the race for his signature with Sky Sports reporting the Hammers are in ‘advanced talks’ with Leeds over a move.
Julen Lopetegui, who took over from David Moyes at the London Stadium, has already spent big money on signing Wolves defender Maximilian Kilman whilst Luis Guilherme has also moved to the club from Palmeiras. The Hammers finished 9th in the Premier League last season and often struggled without a striker scoring on a consistent basis whilst being very reliant on goals from Jarrod Bowen to win them games and points.
The potential signing of Summerville this summer will add firepower to their attacking line, although the Netherlands Under-21 international will be hopeful of improving on his haul of four goals during his last Premier League campaign. Personal terms between the player and West Ham are not expected to be an issue if a fee between the two clubs can be agreed.
