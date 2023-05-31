Pep Guardiola has been named the 2022/23 Premier League Manager of the Season after guiding Manchester City to their 9th Premier League title - their third on the spin. After playing second-fiddle to Arsenal for most of the season, a relentless end to the campaign saw Guardiola’s side finish five points clear of the Gunners.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was also nominated for the award alongside Fulham’s Marco Silva, Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Aston Villa’s Unai Emery. Eddie Howe, who guided Newcastle United back into the Champions League after finishing 11th last season was also nominated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad