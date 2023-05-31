Manchester City man scoops prestigious award as Newcastle United, Arsenal and Brighton miss out
Premier League Manager of the Season: Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe misses out an award.
Pep Guardiola has been named the 2022/23 Premier League Manager of the Season after guiding Manchester City to their 9th Premier League title - their third on the spin. After playing second-fiddle to Arsenal for most of the season, a relentless end to the campaign saw Guardiola’s side finish five points clear of the Gunners.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was also nominated for the award alongside Fulham’s Marco Silva, Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Aston Villa’s Unai Emery. Eddie Howe, who guided Newcastle United back into the Champions League after finishing 11th last season was also nominated.
The Magpies, who were facing down the barrel of relegation when Howe took charge in November 2021, lost just five games all season and conceded just 33 in the league - a record that was only matched by Manchester City. Alan Pardew is the only Newcastle manager to be named Premier League Manager of the Season when he guided them to a 5th place finish in 2011/12.