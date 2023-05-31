News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix account
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations

Manchester City man scoops prestigious award as Newcastle United, Arsenal and Brighton miss out

Premier League Manager of the Season: Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe misses out an award.

By Joe Buck
Published 31st May 2023, 09:23 BST- 1 min read

Pep Guardiola has been named the 2022/23 Premier League Manager of the Season after guiding Manchester City to their 9th Premier League title - their third on the spin. After playing second-fiddle to Arsenal for most of the season, a relentless end to the campaign saw Guardiola’s side finish five points clear of the Gunners.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was also nominated for the award alongside Fulham’s Marco Silva, Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Aston Villa’s Unai Emery. Eddie Howe, who guided Newcastle United back into the Champions League after finishing 11th last season was also nominated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Magpies, who were facing down the barrel of relegation when Howe took charge in November 2021, lost just five games all season and conceded just 33 in the league - a record that was only matched by Manchester City. Alan Pardew is the only Newcastle manager to be named Premier League Manager of the Season when he guided them to a 5th place finish in 2011/12.