Under Howe’s guidance, Newcastle United currently sit 3rd in the Premier League table and have their Champions League destiny in their own hands heading into the final weeks of the Premier League season. Under Howe, the Magpies have been transformed from a side staring down the barrel of relegation to genuine Champions League hopefuls.

And Howe’s work has been recognised by the Premier League with a nomination for Premier League Manager of the Season. However, Howe will face some stiff competition if he is to add that particular accolade to his collection come the end of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola, who could guide Manchester City to their fifth Premier League title in six seasons has also been nominated - as has Mikel Arteta whose Arsenal side pushed the Citizens all the way this season.

Unai Emery’s work at transforming Aston Villa’s fortunes has also seen him nominated whilst Roberto De Zerbi, who took charge of Brighton following Graham Potter’s departure earlier this campaign, has been nominated as well.

Fulham boss Marco Silva is the sixth and final nomination for the award. The recipient of the award will be decided by a mix of fan votes and a panel of football experts with the winner set to be announced on Tuesday, May 30 - two days after the conclusion of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

