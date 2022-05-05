Manchester City v Newcastle United: When is it? Is it on TV? What’s the latest injury news?

Newcastle United will be their opponents this weekend as Eddie Howe’s side aim to make club history and secure their first ever Premier League victory at the Etihad Stadium.

To do this, they will have to defeat a team that has emerged victorious in the last five meetings between the teams, doing so with an aggregate score of 17-3.

City secured a comfortable 4-0 win in the reverse fixture between the two sides, one that will be largely remembered for the failure to award Newcastle a penalty after Ederson wiped out Ryan Fraser.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about Manchester City v Newcastle United:

When is Manchester City v Newcastle United?

The Premier League game between Manchester City and Newcastle United takes place on Sunday, May 8. Kick-off at the Etihad Stadium is at 4:30pm and Stuart Attwell will be the man in the middle.

Is Manchester City v Newcastle United on TV?

Newcastle United face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Yes, Newcastle’s visit to face Manchester City will be on TV in the UK. Coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will begin following the conclusion of the match between Arsenal and Leeds United.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio 5 Live will have full commentary of the clash at St James’s Park.

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will keep you up to date with all the latest news and reaction from the clash at Eastlands courtesy of Miles Starforth and Dom Scurr.

What’s the latest injury news?

Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier are edging slowly back to being in contention with both players now training with the first-team. Ryan Fraser will certainly miss the clash however.

The hosts will be sweating over the fitness of Kyle Walker who limped off during their clash with Real Madrid. John Stones also missed the game in Madrid through injury.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of SkyBet:

Manchester City win: 1/8

Draw: 13/2

Newcastle United win: 16/1