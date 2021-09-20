Newcastle are still searching for their first win as well as their first Premier League clean-sheet of the season.

Steve Bruce’s side have conceded 13 goals in just five league games so far this season but opted not to bring a defender into the club in summer and one player they targeted has reissued his determination to fight for his place at his current club.

Here is the latest gossip from St James’s Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United had been linked with Manchester United's Phil Jones (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle target wants to fight for place

Manchester United centre-back Phil Jones has reaffirmed his desire to stay at Old Trafford, despite being linked with a move away from Manchester.

Jones, 29, suffered an ankle injury in January 2020 and has failed to make it back into Ole Gunnar-Solskjaer’s first-team plans.

Jones did not feature for the Red Devils at all last season and has played two Premier League 2 games for their under 23 side so far this campaign.

In an interview with The Times, Jones has insisted he wants to stay and fight for his place until he is told to “go somewhere else”.

Following the arrival of Raphael Varane, Jones had been linked with a loan move to St James’s Park in the summer but Newcastle decided not to move for the England defender.

Pundit discusses Callum Wilson injury blow

It was announced last week that Callum Wilson’s injury would keep him out of action for around six-weeks.

This likely keeps the striker out of action until at least the October international break and former Leeds-defender Danny Mills believes this is a ‘big blow’ to Newcastle and that they now face a ‘very difficult situation’.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills said:

“It’s a big blow, Newcastle’s squad is very thin. You’re looking at Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin, the stars who are going to create something out of nothing.

“They can give you that little bit of hope.

“They’ve just got to hang in and get through this very difficult situation which Steve Bruce has been in many, many times before.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.