Manchester United hit by suspension ahead of Newcastle United game amid Anthony Martial injury concern
Erik ten Hag’s sweating on the fitness of Anthony Martial ahead of Newcastle United’s visit to Old Trafford – after losing Scott McTominay to suspension.
Martial is being assessed after lasting just 29 minutes of yesterday’s 2-1 win over Everton because of a back problem, while substitute McTominay must serve a one-game ban after picking up his fifth booking of the season.
Asked about Martial, ten Hag said: “I have to see. I cannot tell what it is – or how serious it is. Let’s wait for the first 24 hours, and see how serious it is, then I can give an answer. He had a problem in his back.”
Man United have won five of their last six Premier League games, and climbed above Eddie Howe’s sixth-placed team following the Everton win.
Ten Hag’s side have a Europa League home game against Omonia Nicosia on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s game against Newcastle at Old Trafford.