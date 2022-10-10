Manchester United hit by suspension ahead of Newcastle United game amid Anthony Martial injury concern

Martial is being assessed after lasting just 29 minutes of yesterday’s 2-1 win over Everton because of a back problem, while substitute McTominay must serve a one-game ban after picking up his fifth booking of the season.

Asked about Martial, ten Hag said: “I have to see. I cannot tell what it is – or how serious it is. Let’s wait for the first 24 hours, and see how serious it is, then I can give an answer. He had a problem in his back.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Man United have won five of their last six Premier League games, and climbed above Eddie Howe’s sixth-placed team following the Everton win.