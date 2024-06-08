Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England v Serbia: The Three Lions begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia on Sunday night.

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney believes Anthony Gordon must start in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday night when England’s Euro 2024 campaign gets underway against Serbia. Gordon was among the most creative and clinical players in the Premier League last term, registering eleven goals and ten assists in the league during his first full campaign at St James’ Park.

This form forced Gordon into Gareth Southgate’s plans during the last international break with the former Everton man doing enough to be named as part of his 26-man squad for the tournament. And Rooney, speaking to Channel 4, believes Gordon should be on Southgate’s team sheet for their opener against Serbia on Sunday: “I think since his move from Everton to Newcastle, I obviously did a similar thing in moving to Manchester United and got a bit of stick from the Everton fans with that move, but he’s settled really well at Newcastle and he’s brought a great creativity.

“He’s fearless with the ball, works hard and I think he gives a great balance to the team. For me, he’s the right person to start on the left.”

Rooney is second in England men’s all-time record goalscoring list, behind only Harry Kane. Having burst onto the international scene at Euro 2004, he would go on to represent England at five further international tournaments and inspire a generation of young footballers - including Gordon himself who described Rooney as an ‘idol’: “I’ve said plenty of times that he was my idol growing up, I absolutely loved the way he played.” Gordon admitted.

“He was aggressive and his ability on the ball was outstanding and obviously being where I am from, he sort of gave me that pathway to believe I could do it.”