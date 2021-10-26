Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Newcastle target reportedly ‘finds new agent’

Reports from The Netherlands have suggested that Newcastle United target Donny van de Beek has changed his agent in a bid to kick-start his career.

Manchester United's Donny van de Beek has reportedly found himself a new agent (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The midfielder signed for Manchester United last summer but has barely featured since switching the Johan Cruijff Arena for Old Trafford, leading to rumours that he may look to move away from Manchester when the January transfer window opens.

Recently, Newcastle have emerged as contenders to secure van de Beek’s signature as they aim to swoop for the 24-year-ol, however, they will likely face some stiff competition.

That’s because Everton are also reportedly interested in van de Beek’s services.

Barcelona are also in the hunt for the midfielder as under-pressure manager Ronald Koeman looks to bring his compatriot to the Nou Camp.

Fonseca’s Newcastle pitch

Eurosport are reporting that Paulo Fonseca’s vision ‘made a good impression’ on Newcastle United as they search for Steve Bruce’s replacement.

According to the report, Fonseca pitched five potential January loan signings that he believes would make a difference to Newcastle.

The report doesn’t reveal who these players are, however, it is very positive about Fonseca’s chances of becoming the new man in the St James’s Park dugout.

Newcastle’s reported offer for Eric ten Hag

Whilst Fonseca may still be the favourite for the vacant manager’s job at Newcastle United, one name that has gained traction recently is Ajax boss Eric ten Hag.

Recent reports suggest that, along with Director of Football Marc Overmars, Newcastle are planning to raid Ajax and in order to tempt Ten Hag to the club, they are reportedly willing to make him the third-highest paid manager in the Premier League.

Sportsmail are reporting that Newcastle are willing to offer the 51-year-old a salary worth £11m pre-tax in a deal that, if it comes to fruition, would mean that only Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola would be paid more than Ten Hag.

