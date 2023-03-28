Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak had an early goal disallowed for offside, and also delivered the ball which Bahlul Mustafazada put into his own net.

And, crucially, Isak – who had scored both goals in Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest before the international break – came through the Euro 2024 qualifier unscathed ahead of the domestic restart.

"I want to make a mark at the club. I know how big it is, and I know what this club means to the people of Newcastle.”

Eddie Howe – who took his non-international players to Dubai for warm weather training last week – was full of praise for Isak after the fifth-placed club’s win at the City Ground.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in action against Belgium last week.

“Confidence is key for any attacking player, and the penalty was ice cool,” said United’s head coach.

