News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
2 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
4 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
4 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
4 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
5 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick

Alexander Isak boost for Newcastle United ahead of Manchester United

Alexander Isak has given Newcastle United a boost ahead of Sunday’s home game against Manchester United.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 28th Mar 2023, 09:53 BST- 1 min read

The Newcastle United striker – who was sidelined for almost four months with a thigh injury suffered on international duty earlier this season – played 70 minutes of last night’s 5-0 win over Azerbaijan.

Read More
Amanda Staveley drops Newcastle United hint on new commercial deals
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Isak had an early goal disallowed for offside, and also delivered the ball which Bahlul Mustafazada put into his own net.

Most Popular

And, crucially, Isak – who had scored both goals in Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest before the international break – came through the Euro 2024 qualifier unscathed ahead of the domestic restart.

The 23-year-old has been nominated for the Premier League’s Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards for March. Speaking before Friday night’s 3-0 defeat to Belgium, Isak said: “I’m happy for that. Many good players there who have had a good month, so we’ll see.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I want to make a mark at the club. I know how big it is, and I know what this club means to the people of Newcastle.”

Eddie Howe – who took his non-international players to Dubai for warm weather training last week – was full of praise for Isak after the fifth-placed club’s win at the City Ground.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in action against Belgium last week.
Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in action against Belgium last week.
Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in action against Belgium last week.

“Confidence is key for any attacking player, and the penalty was ice cool,” said United’s head coach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was a huge moment for us in our season. It's not easy to do that, especially with the delay. But he put it away really well, first goal was well. It was a slightly unorthodox finish.”

Manchester UnitedEddie HoweBelgiumNottingham Forest