Alexander Isak boost for Newcastle United ahead of Manchester United
Alexander Isak has given Newcastle United a boost ahead of Sunday’s home game against Manchester United.
The Newcastle United striker – who was sidelined for almost four months with a thigh injury suffered on international duty earlier this season – played 70 minutes of last night’s 5-0 win over Azerbaijan.
Isak had an early goal disallowed for offside, and also delivered the ball which Bahlul Mustafazada put into his own net.
And, crucially, Isak – who had scored both goals in Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest before the international break – came through the Euro 2024 qualifier unscathed ahead of the domestic restart.
The 23-year-old has been nominated for the Premier League’s Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards for March. Speaking before Friday night’s 3-0 defeat to Belgium, Isak said: “I’m happy for that. Many good players there who have had a good month, so we’ll see.
"I want to make a mark at the club. I know how big it is, and I know what this club means to the people of Newcastle.”
Eddie Howe – who took his non-international players to Dubai for warm weather training last week – was full of praise for Isak after the fifth-placed club’s win at the City Ground.
“Confidence is key for any attacking player, and the penalty was ice cool,” said United’s head coach.
"It was a huge moment for us in our season. It's not easy to do that, especially with the delay. But he put it away really well, first goal was well. It was a slightly unorthodox finish.”