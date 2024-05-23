Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Man Utd injury news: Erik ten Hag has been handed a major blow ahead of his side’s FA Cup final with Manchester City.

Manchester United will be without defender Harry Maguire for their FA Cup final clash against Manchester City. Maguire hasn’t featured for the Red Devils since their 1-1 draw with Burnley at the end of April because of a muscle injury.

The former Leicester City man missed Manchester United’s last four league outings - including their 3-2 win over Newcastle United at Old Trafford last week. There was hope that he would be fit enough to feature in the final, however, Erik ten Hag has ruled him out of contention to play at Wembley: "Yeah, Harry Maguire is unavailable but for the rest, all of the players you mentioned are available. Friday final training and we make final decisions but the way I see it now it looks good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He continued: "Maguire? It (the injury) didn't heal as expected."

Maguire’s injury means Manchester United head to Wembley with just Jonny Evans, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane as their only fit recognised centre-backs that have played any sort of football in recent times. However, Martinez has started just one match since early February - with that coming against Brighton on Sunday in their final league match of the season.

Varane, meanwhile, missed eight matches in a row before his own respective return and 21 minute cameo against the Seagulls. The former Real Madrid man will leave Old Trafford as a free agent at the end of the season, meaning Saturday’s game will act as his final appearance for the club, should he see any action.

Ten Hag did confirm that Victor Lindelof may be available for selection - although he hasn’t featured in the first-team since March. The Swedish defender, who is an international teammate of Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth, had been suffering from a hamstring injury and missed their dramatic penalty shootout win over Coventry City in the semi-finals with the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad