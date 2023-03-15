The potential takeover of Manchester United has dominated the headlines in recent months with the Glazer Family welcoming bids for the club. Most recently, a takeover from Qatar, led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has been linked with completing a purchase of the club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, founder of INEOS and owner of French side Nice, has also been linked with a takeover of the club. The Mirror report that although Manchester-born Ratcliffe is an option for the Glazers, it is the bid from Qatar and Sheikh Jassim that has been named as ‘frontrunner’.

The report also suggests that eight groups have expressed an interest in purchasing the Red Devil’s who currently sit in 3rd place in the Premier League table. Whilst not a deal-breaker for a potential takeover, Manchester United will be eyeing a return to the Champions League next season having been forced to settle for Europa League football this campaign.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, haven’t played in European football’s premier competition in almost two decades and will view this season as a great opportunity to make their return to the Champions League. With Chelsea and Liverpool currently struggling in the table and the Red Devil’s yet to have the takeover their supporters crave, this season could be the ideal opportunity for the Magpies to disrupt the upper echelons of the Premier League, finish in a top four spot and ensure Champions League nights make their return to St James’ Park next season.

