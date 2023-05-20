Rashford missed Man United’s 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend but returned to training ahead of Saturday’s match at AFC Bournemouth (3pm kick-off). The 25-year-old is Manchester United’s top scorer this season with 29 goals in all competitions.

Rashford was expected to be back in contention for the trip to the Vitality Stadium but will now be subject to a late fitness test after falling ill and missing training on Friday.

Speaking ahead of the match, ten Hag said: “He trained the whole week, but today he reported he doesn’t feel well, so he’s ill. We have to see how he recovers during the day and then see tomorrow.”

The Red Devils will be hoping Rashford is able to feature as they battle to secure a top four place and Champions League qualification with Liverpool and Newcastle United. The Magpies are currently three points clear in third place heading into the the weekend while Liverpool are a point behind in fifth.

But Man United do have a game in hand on both teams as they face Bournemouth before hosting Chelsea and Fulham in their final two games.

In addition to Rashford, midfielder Scott McTominay will also be assessed after returning to training this week. Tom Heaton is also close to returning to the bench following an ankle injury.