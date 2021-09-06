The Red Devils’ will be spurred on in front of a feverish home-crowd by the return and potential second-debut of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Steve Bruce’s men on the other hand are still searching for their first win of the season at a stadium where they have won just once in the last 49 years.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s game:

Steve Bruce's Newcastle United travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Saturday (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

When is Manchester United v Newcastle United?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United takes place on Saturday, September 11, 2021 - kick-off is at 3pm at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch Manchester United v Newcastle United?

There are no TV channels in the UK showing live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Newcastle United on Saturday.

Overseas broadcasts of the match have not yet been confirmed.

How can I follow the game?

There will be live radio commentary of the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and on BBC Radio Newcastle.

The Shields Gazette will also have full coverage of the game from Miles Starforth.

Are there any tickets left?

Newcastle United have sold out their allocation for Saturday’s game at Old Trafford.

Furthermore, the home side have also sold-out among great demand for tickets to potentially see the return of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

What is the latest team news?

The hosts may be without Jadon Sancho who is an injury doubt having picked up a knock whilst on England duty.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned early from international duty with Portugal however and is likely to feature.

Newcastle United will be monitoring the fitness of Callum Wilson, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Karl Darlow and Paul Dummett who are all injury doubts for the game on Saturday.

Steve Bruce is due to speak to the media later this week and the Shields Gazette will bring you everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s game.

What are the odds for Manchester United v Newcastle United?

Manchester United win - 1/6

Draw - 6/1

Newcastle United win - 14/1

