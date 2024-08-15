Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United remain in negotiations with Crystal Palace regarding a deal for defender Marc Guehi.

The Magpies are yet to reach an agreement with the Premier League club regarding the England defender despite tabling three separate offers. According to Sky Sports, the latest proposal made by Newcastle was worth £60million including add-ons but Crystal Palace are holding out for £65million.

In order to meet that figure, a club record bid would be required to be made by Newcastle, who have made Guehi a top defensive target heading into the final two weeks of the transfer window. The transfer saga has been played out very publicly so far with Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish stating no club had got anywhere near the asking price for Guehi.

But now Sky Sports have claimed that any further negotiations will be thrashed out privately.

Parish described Guehi as a ‘generational talent’ and said: “If you want a superstar player, you need to pay superstar money".

Guehi played a key role at Euro 2024 in Germany, helping England reach the final where they were beaten 2-1 by Spain. The 24-year-old has since addressed his future on a Sky Sports interview.

While Guehi insisted he was happy at Selhurst Park, he did not shut down talk of a potential exit.

Amid all the attention surrounding him, the defender remains focused on Palace’s season opener against Brentford on Sunday.

“I can, I've been doing it my whole life really,” Guehi said when asked if he could put all the speculation and attention to one side. “I've never really been one to be looking too much into myself, if that makes sense.

"But I think it's always important to focus on what truly is important, and that's the game at the weekend, making sure that for the rest of the season as a team we're at it."

On Parish’s ‘superstar’ and ‘generational talent’ comments, Guehi added: "Humbled, humbled by that. For someone that is such a big part of this football club, for him to say something like that is amazing, for someone like me.

"I'm not sure I'm a superstar, but some really kind words from the chairman, so it's really nice to hear that.

"I am [happy at Crystal Palace]. Honestly, it's good to be back here, it's good to be back playing again amongst team-mates.

"A nice little run-out in front of the fans again [against Nantes at Selhurst Park last weekend], so yeah, all positive at the moment.

"I think there's a real culture of togetherness here, and that is from everyone, from the academy, the women's [team] and the men's [team] as well. Everyone's really on the same page, a real family.

"Very cliche to say, but honestly it's just an amazing place to be at."