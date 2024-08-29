Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crystal Palace are set to complete the signing of Maxence Lacroix from Wolfsburg as Newcastle United have so far failed to strike a deal for Marc Guehi.

Palace have agreed an £18million deal with Wolfsburg with Lacroix set for a medical in London. The 24-year-old will join The Eagles following the departure of Joachim Andersen to Fulham for a reported £30million last week.

It also comes amid uncertainty regarding Marc Guehi’s future at Selhurst Park. Palace have been locked in negotiations with Newcastle United regarding a potential move for the England international.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

A deal worth around £70million has been under discussion but progress has been lacking. Now fresh claims have emerged suggesting a deal is unlikely to be reached before Friday’s transfer deadline.

The Telegraph have reported that the deal is ‘off’ as things stand with Palace standing firm on a £70million valuation for Guehi. The defender has been Newcastle’s top transfer target in the final month of what has been an underwhelming window for the club so far.

The Magpies have struggled to make any major signings so far this transfer window with Lloyd Kelly joining on a free transfer and 21-year-old Will Osula arriving from Sheffield United for £15million as the club’s only two outfield additions.

Newcastle also sold Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules back in June. The PSR situation was understood to have unsettled several first-team players who felt at risk of being sold by the club.

Now the club have little over 24 hours to make a signing and salvage what has been a frustrating summer on the transfer front.