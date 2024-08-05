Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Marc Guehi will return to Crystal Palace training later this week amid reports linking him with a big-money move to Newcastle United this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Guehi was given extra time off by Palace this summer after his international commitments with England at Euro 2024. The defender played all-but one match en route to the final as England were defeated by Spain in Berlin, with his only absence coming in the quarter-final against Switzerland due to suspension.

Guehi has emerged as a target for the Magpies as they look to strengthen their defensive options with Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman recovering from respective ACL injuries. Reports late last week suggested that the Magpies had ‘opened talks’ with Crystal Palace over a potential move for the defender, with a move likely to cost north of £60m and could make Guehi the club’s most expensive signing in their history.

However, as it stands, Guehi remains a Palace player and is expected back at training on Wednesday, according to the Standard, ahead of the Eagles’ Premier League opener against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday 18 August. Oliver Glasner’s side finished last season strongly, however, they have already lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich this summer and will do well to hold onto both Guehi and Eberechi Eze amid transfer speculation linking the latter with a move to Manchester City.

Palace have had pre-season games against Wolves and West Ham in the USA during the last week but will return to the UK ahead of hosting Ligue 1 side Nantes at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon. Guehi and Eze will likely feature at the weekend if there has been no progress made on either player’s potential departure away from the club.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will also welcome back Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon this week after they were also given extra time off this summer. Both Trippier and Gordon could feature during the Sela Weekender at St James’ Park with Newcastle United to host Girona on Friday night before taking on Stade Brestois on Saturday as they aim to retain the Sela Cup which they won last summer during games against Fiorentina and Villareal.