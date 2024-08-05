Eddie Howe has outlined his ambitions for Newcastle United this season as the beginning of the new Premier League season comes into view.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United’s campaign gets underway on Saturday 17 August when they host Southampton at St James’ Park. Russell Martin’s newly-promoted side come to the north east for their first game back in the top-flight after a season away.

They defeated Leeds United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley back in May to seal promotion but Newcastle will be hopeful of making it a hat-trick of opening day wins following victories over Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa in their previous two opening day encounters. Getting off to a good start will be crucial if Newcastle United are to put the disappointment of missing out on European football last season behind them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 7th placed Premier League finish was not enough for Conference League qualification following Manchester United’s victory over local rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final. After playing Champions League football last campaign, missing out on Europe entirely was a bitter pill for the Magpies to swallow, but Howe is hopeful that his side can make this campaign a ‘memorable’ one.

Howe said: “Last season was an amazing season for us, the experience in the Champions League was incredible and I think our aim has to be to try and get back there again this season. Our focus is on having another memorable season.”

A clash against the Saints is followed by a trip to the Vitality Stadium as Howe and his team face off against Bournemouth - a team they haven’t beaten in the Premier League since 2020.