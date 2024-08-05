Newcastle United fans deliver mixed verdict on ‘advanced’ transfer as medical underway
Osula is set to become the club’s next signing of the summer with the 21-year-old expected to move from Bramall Lane once a medical has been completed. The Danish Under-21 international can play up-front or out wide and will add depth to Newcastle’s attacking ranks this season, whilst also being someone with high potential they can develop at the club.
Although Osula failed to score in any of his 21 Premier League appearances last season, his minutes under both Chris Wilder and Paul Heckingbottom were limited and three goals in two FA Cup games, including a strike against Brighton highlights the talent he possesses and possibly why Newcastle United are willing to take a chance on him this summer. The former Derby County loanee will likely act as cover for Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson and their options on the wing this season.
In a poll conducted by the Shields Gazette upon reports that the Magpies were in advanced talks with the Blades over a move for Osula, 51% of respondents would like to see the Magpies sign Osula this summer. 27% were undecided whilst 22% believe the club should look at other options elsewhere.
Whilst the slight majority of respondents believe that a move for Osula would be a good move this summer, the split nature of the other results suggest that Osula may have some sections of the Magpies fanbase to win over when he joins.
