Will Osula is set to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed £15m move to Newcastle United from Sheffield United.

Osula is set to become the club’s next signing of the summer with the 21-year-old expected to move from Bramall Lane once a medical has been completed. The Danish Under-21 international can play up-front or out wide and will add depth to Newcastle’s attacking ranks this season, whilst also being someone with high potential they can develop at the club.

In a poll conducted by the Shields Gazette upon reports that the Magpies were in advanced talks with the Blades over a move for Osula, 51% of respondents would like to see the Magpies sign Osula this summer. 27% were undecided whilst 22% believe the club should look at other options elsewhere.

Whilst the slight majority of respondents believe that a move for Osula would be a good move this summer, the split nature of the other results suggest that Osula may have some sections of the Magpies fanbase to win over when he joins.