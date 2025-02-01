Marco Silva and Eddie Howe agree on what Fulham did v Newcastle United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Second half strikes from Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz condemned Newcastle United to their second successive home defeat.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite going into the break a goal ahead courtesy of a Jacob Murphy strike on his 200th appearance for the club, Fulham completed a second half turnaround to inflict another defeat on Newcastle United - their second this season following a 3-1 triumph at Craven Cottage back in September.

Marco Silva’s side reacted well from Murphy’s opener to end the match with a deserved win, one the 47-year-old believes his side thoroughly deserved: "A great reaction from us.” Silva told Match of the Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What a reaction. Very well played in the first 30 minutes of the second half, it's not easy to do it against Newcastle. I believe that our first half was not so bad to be honest, one moment of individual quality makes all the difference.

“I think arriving so many times in the dangerous areas like we did, there were just not enough bodies in the box or should have worked the ball more as well.

“In the second half I think we improved more in the duels. I think we made a big impact on the game definitely. Then the way we controlled the game, we pushed them back.

“We equalised on a very good counter-attack and we scored the winning goal. In the last 10 minutes we showed good organisation, I think we controlled really well. Overall I think we deserved the three points from our reaction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That assessment was one that Eddie Howe also echoed post-match. “I don't think we were great athletically again,” Howe revealed, “which is really surprising because we had a really good training week and I really like the look of us going into the game. So I had a really good feeling about how we would perform, but it didn't materialise into the game.

“I thought on the ball, we were wasteful today. I don't think it was anywhere near our best technical level. You put that together, you know, that's not the recipe for a great performance.

“It certainly wasn't from us. Yeah, we probably deserved to lose the game.”