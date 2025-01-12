Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Martin Dubravka is back at St James’ Park as Newcastle United prepare to host Bromley in the FA Cup third round.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dubravka has a deal on the table to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab with reports from Saudi Arabia claiming the goalkeeper would make the switch after Newcastle’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final win at Arsenal on Tuesday. Now, Dubravka has returned to St James’ Park and is with the matchday squad for the FA Cup match against League Two side Bromley.

Newcastle are yet to sanction Dubravka’s departure with the club, and head coach Eddie Howe, desperate to keep him on Tyneside at least until the end of the season. Dubravka has kept six clean sheets in eight appearances for Newcastle this season with the side winning all eight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe has confirmed that the club are in talks with the Slovakian shot-stopper regarding a new deal following the offer from Al-Shabab. But with Nick Pope closing in on a return from injury and his contract coming to an end, Dubravka may need some convincing if he were to turn down Al-Shabab in favour of staying at Newcastle.

But he remains on Tyneside for the time being with Gazette cameras capturing his arrival at St James’ Park ahead of Sunday’s match.

After returning to the training ground on Saturday, Dubravka took to Instagram to post an image of himself in training along with the caption: “Back to the work.”

Speaking ahead of the Bromley match, Howe confirmed his desire to keep Dubravka at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll do whatever it takes,” Howe laughed. “I think [Newcastle’s form] will, of course [help convince Dubravka to stay]. The team is in a good moment and Martin is in a good moment.

“He will know he has been an important part of that. I don’t think there’s been any part of this that has been negative. The main focus is on Martin’s future.

“That is the area that we, as a football club, need to clear up, with just six months left on his contract. That will be the important thing for Martin.”