Mehrdad Ghodoussi issues 31-word Newcastle United ‘guarantee’ following Manchester United defeat

Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has made a vow following Sunday’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United.

By Dominic Scurr
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Newcastle’s 54 year trophy drought extended for at least another year as Eddie Howe’s side were beaten 2-0 at Wembley Stadium. It was the club's first major final in 24 years as the travelling Toon Army made their presence felt at the national stadium.

A spine-tingling Wor Flags display ahead of the match was a moment to savour and was repeated by supporters in stoppage time with Newcastle set for defeat.

After the match, Ghodoussi posted a picture of the defiant flag display at Wembley Stadium along with a determined message.

“This is just the beginning,” he tweeted. “Thank you for being the best supporters in the world. We will bleed black and white for you. We will be back, and we will win.”

Newcastle have made a major final in their first full season under new ownership, giving plenty of hope for the future.

Mehrdad Ghodoussi, Newcastle United co-owner (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
