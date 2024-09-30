Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi was spotted back at a Premier League ground following his St James’ Park departure in the summer.

Ghodoussi left Newcastle alongside his wife Amanda Staveley as part of an ownership reshuffle in July. Ghodoussi and Staveley were instrumental in the club’s takeover in October 2021.

But over the weekend, Ghodoussi was spotted at Stamford Bridge watching Chelsea’s 4-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion. He was sat in the director’s box alongside Chelsea co-owners Behdad Eghbali, sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart as well as club legend Frank Lampard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameras captured Ghodoussi applauding one of Cole Palmer’s four goals in the victory.

Ghodoussi and Staveley have personal relationships with members of Chelsea’s board and have attended matches at Stamford Bridge previously. Newcastle co-owner Jamie Reuben is also a boyhood Chelsea fan.

Newcastle majority owners, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, also have links to Chelsea owners Clearlake Capital. PIF have billions of assets managed by Clearlake but the links were not deemed sufficient enough to raise conflict of interest concerns between Chelsea and Newcastle’s ownership.

Newcastle chairman and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan was expected to be at St James’ Park for the 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Saturday but cancelled his visit. PIF-linked LIVGolf chief executive officer Greg Norman was in attendance at St James’ Park as Anthony Gordon scored a penalty to secure a point for the Magpies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since stepping away from Newcastle, Staveley has been linked with an investment in Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

And Newcastle are currently searching for a new chief executive officer with Darren Eales set to step down from his role due to health reasons.