Newcastle United deal 'imminent' after Eddie Howe responds to Pep Guardiola message

Newcastle United held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

Anthony Gordon’s second half penalty cancelled out Josko Gvardiol’s opening goal as Newcastle bounced back from a disappointing result at Fulham to take a point from the Premier League champions.

Here are five talking points from the match...

No Alexander Isak as three changes made

For the second match running, Eddie Howe made a number of changes to his side from the previous match. One change was forced with Alexander Isak ruled out with a broken toe.

The Swedish striker is unlikely to feature before the international break and has already been ruled out of the midweek Carabao Cup match against AFC Wimbledon. He is a major doubt for the trip to Everton next weekend.

Jacob Murphy came into the side in place of Isak with Gordon starting up front. In midfield, Sandro Tonali came in for Joe Willock to start his first Premier League game in almost 12 months.

At left-back, Lewis Hall came back into the side in place of Lloyd Kelly. And all three changes had a positive impact on The Magpies’ performance.

Murphy was an attacking outlet on the right, Tonali grew into the game on his return while Hall put in one of his most accomplished performances in black and white.

Anthony Gordon back to his best with new deal imminent

After a difficult summer and tough start to the season for Anthony Gordon, the winger was shown love by the Newcastle supporters with a pre-match Wor Flags display.

And in a slightly unfamiliar central striker role, Gordon led the line by example with a tireless attacking display. Howe admitted after the match that Gordon ‘epitomised that spirit and that determination to be aggressive’. For the first time this season, The Magpies pressed from the front as the intensity that had been lacking during the opening matches of the campaign returned.

Although Man City took the lead in the first half, the match remained an even affair and it was Gordon who drew Newcastle level within 10 minutes of the restart from the penalty spot.

It was a timely return to form for Newcastle’s No. 10, who admitted after the match that he had agreed a new deal at St James’ Park following contract discussions. Although Howe claimed to know nothing about it, an announcement is understood to be imminent.

Newcastle penalty controversy

Gordon won and converted a penalty for Newcastle to equalise though there was some debate as to whether the penalty should have been awarded in the first place.

Gordon burst through on goal, took the ball past City goalkeeper Ederson before going down inside the penalty area. Jarred Gillett quickly pointed to the spot with VAR not intervening with the decision.

The Premier League Match Centre explained the call at the time with a post on X: “The referee awarded a penalty for a foul by Ederson on Gordon and issued a yellow card to Ederson, deeming that his actions were a genuine attempt to play the ball but denied an obvious goal-scoring opportunity. The VAR checked and confirmed the referee’s call and a yellow card to Ederson.”

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer felt it wasn’t a penalty while head coach Howe felt the contact with Gordon at speed from Ederson was enough to be deemed a foul. City boss Pep Guardiola said he ‘didn’t see it’ but had no real complaints at full-time.

Newcastle had a second penalty shout later in the game turned down after Joelinton was brought down inside the box by Kyle Walker but nothing was given.

Sandro Tonali & Kieran Trippier change

After solid respective performances, both Tonali and Kieran Trippier limped off for Newcastle in the closing stages of the match. Tonali was on the receiving end of a strong challenge from City midfielder Mateo Kovačić and clashed with Jack Grealish which saw him handed a yellow card before being withdrawn.

The Italian midfielder could be seen with an ice pack on his knee once he sat down on the bench but Howe played down any injury concerns after the game but couldn’t be so sure regarding Trippier.

“I think that's how you want a player to exit the pitch, really,” he admitted. “I think that's the difference between this week and last week, both players had given everything they could give anymore and they had to come off and I always say to the players, 'that's how I want you to play'.

“Both players had, for different reasons, broken pre-seasons. You can still see Sandro's got a little bit of fitness work to do to get to his best, he comes off with cramp and Kieran we hope his cramp but we're not 100% sure at the moment.

“But really good displays from both players.”

Pep Guardiola & Eddie Howe talk at full-time

After the full-time whistle at St James’ Park, Howe and Guardiola embraced one another and had an extended conversation on the pitch.

And when asked about the conversation, both managers were keen to express their admiration for one another.

Howe said: “I just think Pep is really good for the English game, I really do. I think he's an innovator.

“I think he's very good at what he does. Arguably the best ever that we've seen here and I think he's taken the game to another level and that's why it's so good for us all to go up against him and try and find solutions to problems.

“I thought it was a really good game today. I thought it was really interesting tactically, I thought that's our best display of the season - no doubt about that for me with and without the ball. And probably the most competitive we've been against Manchester City as well.”

Providing some insight into his conversation with Howe, Guardiola said: “I said to him how I admire him and for the way they approached the game, in high-pressing, so direct. They have a lot of legs with [Jacob] Murphy, [Anthony] Gordon, [Harvey] Barnes - we controlled them really, really well in the most part of the game, especially when we play so, so high.

“Bruno [Guimaraes], andJoelinton, the physicality, [Sandro] Tonali, and after the central defenders so high. It's such a difficult team.

“Newcastle last season struggled a little bit for just one reason; a lot of injuries. Otherwise, that team competes really well.”