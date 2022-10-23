News you can trust since 1849
Mehrdad Ghodoussi’s ‘incredible’ 10-word Newcastle United statement following win at Tottenham Hotspur

Mehrdad Ghodoussi couldn’t hide his pride following Newcastle United’s 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

By Dominic Scurr
31 minutes ago - 1 min read
<p>Newcastle United's English minority owner Amanda Staveley (R) and husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi (L) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)</p>

Goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron put Newcastle 2-0 ahead at half-time before Harry Kane pulled a goal back for Spurs in the second half.

It capped off a fine week for Eddie Howe’s side as they moved up to fourth after picking up seven points out of a possible nine in the space of seven days.

United have lost just once in 12 Premier League matches so far this season and ended Tottenham’s 10-game winning streak on home turf.

Following the win, Ghodoussi took to Twitter to react as he poted: “We are the Geordies !!!! Incredible performance by an incredible team #HWTL.”

Fellow Newcastle co-owner Jamie Reuben also admitted he was ‘beyond proud’ of the side following the win.

Next up for Newcastle is a home match against managerless Aston Villa as they look to stretch their unbeaten run to eight matches.

