Newcastle United's English minority owner Amanda Staveley (R) and husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi (L) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron put Newcastle 2-0 ahead at half-time before Harry Kane pulled a goal back for Spurs in the second half.

It capped off a fine week for Eddie Howe’s side as they moved up to fourth after picking up seven points out of a possible nine in the space of seven days.

United have lost just once in 12 Premier League matches so far this season and ended Tottenham’s 10-game winning streak on home turf.

Following the win, Ghodoussi took to Twitter to react as he poted: “We are the Geordies !!!! Incredible performance by an incredible team #HWTL.”

Fellow Newcastle co-owner Jamie Reuben also admitted he was ‘beyond proud’ of the side following the win.