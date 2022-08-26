Mehrdad Ghodoussi's message to Alexander Isak as Newcastle United tweet subtle dig

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker today joined the club in a £60million deal after undergoing a medical on Tyneside – and co-owner Ghodoussi tweeted: “Welcome to the family.”

Ghodoussi was quote tweeting a video montage from United’s official Twitter account. The club’s own post was captioned “HERE. WE. GO”.

This followed an incorrect claim on Monday from YouTuber Fabrizio Romano – who uses the #herewego hashtag on Twitter when deals are done – that the club had agreed a fee with Watford for Joao Pedro following talks. Romano replied to the club’s tweet with a tick emoji.

Speaking about his move to United, 22-year-old Isak said: “It was a big, big decision for me, but it’s a decision I’m really happy with. It’s a great, historical club that I think anyone would like to play for, with amazing fans. They were a big part of why I came here – and also the club's project.”