Mehrdad Ghodoussi's message to Alexander Isak as Newcastle United tweet subtle dig
Mehrdad Ghodoussi’s welcomed club-record signing Alexander Isak to Newcastle United.
The striker today joined the club in a £60million deal after undergoing a medical on Tyneside – and co-owner Ghodoussi tweeted: “Welcome to the family.”
Ghodoussi was quote tweeting a video montage from United’s official Twitter account. The club’s own post was captioned “HERE. WE. GO”.
This followed an incorrect claim on Monday from YouTuber Fabrizio Romano – who uses the #herewego hashtag on Twitter when deals are done – that the club had agreed a fee with Watford for Joao Pedro following talks. Romano replied to the club’s tweet with a tick emoji.
Speaking about his move to United, 22-year-old Isak said: “It was a big, big decision for me, but it’s a decision I’m really happy with. It’s a great, historical club that I think anyone would like to play for, with amazing fans. They were a big part of why I came here – and also the club's project.”