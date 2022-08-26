News you can trust since 1849
Mehrdad Ghodoussi's message to Alexander Isak as Newcastle United tweet subtle dig

Mehrdad Ghodoussi’s welcomed club-record signing Alexander Isak to Newcastle United.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 26th August 2022, 4:21 pm

The striker today joined the club in a £60million deal after undergoing a medical on Tyneside – and co-owner Ghodoussi tweeted: “Welcome to the family.”

Ghodoussi was quote tweeting a video montage from United’s official Twitter account. The club’s own post was captioned “HERE. WE. GO”.

This followed an incorrect claim on Monday from YouTuber Fabrizio Romano – who uses the #herewego hashtag on Twitter when deals are done – that the club had agreed a fee with Watford for Joao Pedro following talks. Romano replied to the club’s tweet with a tick emoji.

Speaking about his move to United, 22-year-old Isak said: “It was a big, big decision for me, but it’s a decision I’m really happy with. It’s a great, historical club that I think anyone would like to play for, with amazing fans. They were a big part of why I came here – and also the club's project.”

Alexander Isak has joined Newcastle United in a £60m deal.
