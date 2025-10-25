Nick Woltemade was excellent once again for Newcastle against Fulham, and Michael Carrick thinks he's an upgrade on Alexander Isak.

Michael Carrick has hailed the impact Nick Woltemade has had on Newcastle United’s play, claiming he’s improved the side in a way Alexander Isak couldn’t.

The Germany international was signed in the summer alongside the currently-injured Yoane Wissa, as the Magpies said goodbye to Isak and Callum Wilson.

Woltemade has made an excellent start to life at St. James’ Park, registering five goals in his first nine appearances prior to this weekend’s clash with Fulham. And though he didn’t find the net against the Cottagers, he more than made his presence felt with his all-round play, while he hit the post, created one chance and won five of his 10 duels.

Michael Carrick on Newcastle’s striker upgrade

While Isak was best-known for his pace and runs behind the opposition defence during his time at Newcastle, Woltemade prefers to receive the ball to feet, often dropping into midfield to link play or going up against centre-backs physically thanks to his massive frame.

That was the case against Fulham on Saturday, with Woltemade often dragging defenders out of position and causing enough havoc to have played a major role in a 2-1 victory, despite not getting on the scoresheet - Jacob Murphy and Bruno Guimaraes strikes either side of a Sasa Lukic goal did the damage.

Analysing Woltemade’s performance for Match of the Day, former Middlesbrough manager and boyhood Newcastle fan Carrick was full of praise for Eddie Howe’s new striker, who has brought a totally different dynamic to the team.

“It actually suits the players around him in some ways, because Woltemade actually wants to come to feet,” said former Manchester United midfielder Carrick.

“There is a clear difference. When Newcastle break through midfield, Isak would definitely want to run in behind, so there’s a tweak in terms of the service. They know that he (Woltemade) wants to come to feet. That then leaves space for players to run in behind, the wide man to get one-v-one in wide areas. But that gives responsibility for the midfielders and the other winger to make the box.

“Woltemade can’t link the play and make the box, but Newcastle have got players who want to run past him and into the box.”

Woltemade ‘enhancing’ Newcastle teammates

After highlighting several chances Newcastle created as a result of Woltemade’s effectiveness in build-up play, Carrick added: “There’s a tweak at the top end of the pitch because they haven’t got the No.9 that runs in behind. But actually, if anything, it enhances everybody else’s strengths because the No.8s and wingers want to run, and Woltemade, by coming short and linking play, leaves a lot of space to do that.

“It’s a big problem to defend, it’s not easy, and they got the rewards for it today.”

Woltemade and Newcastle will look to build on Saturday’s win when they host Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup on Wednesday evening, before travelling to struggling West Ham United in the Premier League next Sunday.

