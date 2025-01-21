Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Miguel Almiron is on the verge of leaving Newcastle United with a return to Atlanta United progressing.

Almiron has fallen down the pecking order at St James’ Park this season and has been heavily-linked with a move away from the club this month. MLS side Atlanta United, the club that sold Almiron to Newcastle United for £21m back in January 2019, look set to complete a deal for their former player.

The Magpies will receive around £10m for the Paraguayan who has spent six seasons on Tyneside after becoming the club’s record purchase when he joined the club under Rafa Benitez. Posting on X about Almiron’s imminent move, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote on Monday: ‘Atlanta United are closing in on Miguel Almirón deal with Newcastle as move’s being completed. Transfer fee around £10m.’

Almiron’s sale would be the first big transfer of the January window for Newcastle United - one that would free up some transfer funds should they want to reinvest in Eddie Howe’s squad. In a PSR world, the Magpies have to be very careful in ensuring they do not overspend in the market and that they maximise money from any player sale to allow them to spend in the future.

Whilst Howe is reluctant to see Almiron leave, the business sense in selling a fringe member of his squad for a decent transfer fee has seemingly overridden any feelings of keeping Almiron at the club - and it certainly seems that fans agree with Newcastle’s decision to let the winger leave this month.

In a poll conducted by the Shields Gazette, readers were asked whether Newcastle United should let Almiron leave this month, with a whopping 87% responding that the club are doing the right thing in selling him. Only 13% believe that Almiron should be kept as cover for the first-team.

Harvey Barnes' current injury issues mean that Almiron is the only other fit senior winger in the squad behind Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon. Joelinton and Joe Willock have deputised there in recent times, but that has largely come on the left wing with an injury to Murphy likely to cause Howe a major headache if Almiron is sold.