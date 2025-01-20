Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chelsea will not recall midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from his loan spell at Southampton ahead of their clash with Newcastle United on Saturday.

Southampton host Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and with just one win to their name all season. Ivan Juric’s side were beaten 3-2 by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday to leave them ten points from safety.

Juric hasn’t been able to reroute Saints after taking over from Russell Martin with Southampton having struggled on their return to the Premier League ever since their opening day defeat against Newcastle United back in August. Despite being down to ten-men for over an hour in that match, the Magpies ran-out 1-0 winners courtesy of Joelinton’s first-half strike to inflict Southampton the first of their 18 defeats in the league so far this season.

This weekend provides the Saints a chance at revenge against Eddie Howe’s side, and they will be boosted by the news that Chelsea are not considering recalling midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from his loan at St Mary’s. Injuries to Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia, both of whom are expected to miss out tonight when the Blues face Wolves, have left Chelsea light in central midfield, but Enzo Maresca has confirmed that recalling Ugochukwu is not under consideration.

Asked if the 20-year-old will be recalled, Maresca responded: “No, because we don't know if it's a problem for Enzo or Lavia, just that we don't know if they'll play against Wolves.”