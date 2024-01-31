Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Miguel Almiron will stay at Newcastle United following serious interest from the Saudi Pro League.

The 29-year-old was subject to a transfer approach from Al Shabab with the view to completing a £30million transfer but the two parties could not reach an agreement. Almiron's preference is to stay at Newcastle and the winger has seemingly got his wish with the Saudi Pro League transfer window now closed.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almiron came off the bench for the injured Alexander Isak during Newcastle's 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Tuesday night. He played a key role in The Magpies' third goal at Villa Park with his cross finding Jacob Murphy whose effort was bundled in by Villa defender Alex Moreno.

After the match, Howe expressed his delight at keeping Almiron at St James' Park.

"I'm confident he will stay now and I'm delighted because he's such an important player," he said. "Incredible [performance v Aston Villa], what a person and professional he is He's had a lot of [transfer] speculation that has come from the media but that's not affected him at all.

"He didn't feel anywhere near his best but he put himself on the pitch and performed really well."

Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy celebrate for Newcastle United at Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the weekend, Howe admitted there was a 'possibility' someone could leave the club before the end of the window when asked about Almiron's situation. But now things appear more clear heading into deadline day.

"There’s a possibility someone could leave before the window shuts," Howe said on Almiron after the win at Fulham. "I think I made that clear in the press conference. I don’t think that’s changed, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”

While Almiron is set to stay at Newcastle, the interest from Saudi Arabia remains with Al Shabab and Public Investment Fund-owned Al Ahli retaining an interest in the winger with a summer move still possible. Al Ahli are the only Saudi Pro League side Newcastle have done business with so far having agreed a £22million transfer for Allan Saint-Maximin last summer.