Mikel Arteta has confirmed a major double blow ahead of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup clash against Newcastle United and their north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Bukayo Saka has been ruled-out of action until February after suffering an injury against Crystal Palace at the weekend. The England international was withdrawn during the first half of their win at Selhurst Park, but left the stadium on crutches.

In the aftermath of Saturday’s win, Arteta admitted that he was ‘pretty worried’ about Saka’s injury and confirmed on Monday morning that Saka is set for ‘many weeks’ on the sidelines: “It’s not looking good.” Arteta revealed.

“He’s gonna be out for many weeks. I cannot be too specific because I don’t know but it will be many weeks.

“It’s a huge one. He’s obviously a big player for us, you just have to see the impact that he has on the team.

“It’s going to be a really good exercise for us to think of ways to overcome another challenge because we’ve had a lot over the season.”

Arteta also revealed that Raheem Sterling, who would be in-line to replace Sala in the starting XI, has been sidelined with a knee injury. Saka will certainly miss Arsenal’s Carabao Cup first-leg against Newcastle United next month after it was confirmed by the EFL that would take place on Tuesday 7 January. Saka may also miss the second-leg of that clash at St James’ Park which has been confirmed to take place on Wednesday 5 February.